LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.04

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 25105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

LZ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

