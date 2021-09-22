Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.50

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGRVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

