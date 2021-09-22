Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.01

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.06. Leju shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 67,476 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Leju in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Leju by 236.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Leju by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

