Lendefi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $3,926.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

