LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $150.29

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $150.29 and last traded at $151.87, with a volume of 104875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.99.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.88.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in LendingTree by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

