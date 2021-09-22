Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $2,593,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.