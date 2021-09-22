Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $213,000 Position in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

