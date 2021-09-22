LGCY Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $171.37 million and $1.06 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00129577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045775 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

