Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LICY. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

