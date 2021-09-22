Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Shares of LICY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). On average, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.