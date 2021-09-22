LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LIFULL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get LIFULL alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $430.92 million, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.