LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $56,694.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00129378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046522 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,056,501,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,730,917 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

