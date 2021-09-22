Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 808,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 94,020 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

