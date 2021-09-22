LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.54 million and $3,812.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.