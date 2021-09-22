Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0374 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $102,949.89 and approximately $13.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.68 or 1.00091769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00078576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002402 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

