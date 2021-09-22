Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

