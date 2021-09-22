Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,925,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,897.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,849.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,586.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

