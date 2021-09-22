Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 86,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

PNW opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

