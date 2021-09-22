Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $23.29 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,290 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $23,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 151,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,062,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,951,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

