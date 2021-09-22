Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $26.74 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,740,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after buying an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,679,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after acquiring an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

