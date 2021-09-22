Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,796 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.84% of Telos worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Telos by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,632.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 854,351 shares of company stock worth $26,331,611 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TLS opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 769.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

