Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,144 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 97.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

