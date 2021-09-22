Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 213,321 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213,321 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of RingCentral worth $21,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $222.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -150.36 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day moving average is $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

