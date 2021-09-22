L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRLCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

LRLCY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.91. 130,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,540. The stock has a market cap of $250.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.33.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

