LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. 24,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,243. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

