Lua Swap Trading Down 6.8% This Week (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00130524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045848 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

