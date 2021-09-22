Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Director Buys C$49,896.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

TSE:LUN opened at C$8.77 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

LUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.81.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

