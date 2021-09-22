M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of M/I Homes worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

MHO stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

