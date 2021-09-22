Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 171,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $213,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,430,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

