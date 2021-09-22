Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 129.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $109,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.