Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $170,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $401.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

