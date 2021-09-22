Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 77,755 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,755 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $157,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in salesforce.com by 28.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in salesforce.com by 100.7% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 123.5% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.88. The company has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,728,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

