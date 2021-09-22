Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,680 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $121,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.46. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

