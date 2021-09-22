Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,346 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Marathon Petroleum worth $186,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $10,704,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.