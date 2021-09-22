MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Up 3.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) rose 3.1% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 15,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 774,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Specifically, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGNX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after buying an additional 887,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in MacroGenics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 757,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

