Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.68. 53,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,273,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 103.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 96.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

