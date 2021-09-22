Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) versus KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Head-To-Head Analysis

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) and Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KDDI and Mail.ru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mail.ru Group has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than KDDI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Mail.ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 12.26% 12.67% 6.41% Mail.ru Group -13.31% -3.40% -2.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KDDI and Mail.ru Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $49.94 billion 1.60 $6.12 billion $1.33 13.02 Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 3.60 -$288.71 million N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Summary

KDDI beats Mail.ru Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services. The Business Services segment provides communication services, ICT solutions, data center services for companies The Others segment handles communication equipment construction and maintenance, and research and development of information and communication technology. The company was founded by Kazuo Inamori on June 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks. The company also develops mobile applications; operates ICQ, Mail.ru Agent, and TamTam instant messengers; and develops and publishes games for various platforms comprising mobile, PC, and consoles. In addition, it provides email for domain; Teambox, a cloud storage that enables companies to share documents, files, and archives; Icebox cloud object storage; Infra, a cloud service; Predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; SEOsan, a monitoring system; Tarantool, a database management system; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; and MRG Digital Lab, an advertising services and technologies laboratory. Additionally, it develops media projects comprising News Mail.ru, Hi-Tech Mail.ru, Lady Mail.ru, Auto Mail.ru, Health Mail.Ru, Kids Mail.Ru, Cinema Mail.ru, Realty Mail.ru, Pets Mail.ru, All Pharmacies, Sport Mail.ru, and Hi-Chef Mail.ru. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.