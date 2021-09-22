Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,036,083 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.55% of Marathon Petroleum worth $215,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

