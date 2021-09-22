Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 15.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,201.13 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,238.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,206.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

