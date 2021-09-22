Masari Price Tops $0.0438 on Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Masari has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $683,857.59 and approximately $450.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.04 or 0.06936227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00370250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.72 or 0.01249763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00114913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00530691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.00543178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00350586 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

