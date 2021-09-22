Mask Network (MASK) Hits Market Capitalization of $273.17 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.38 or 0.00021575 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $273.17 million and $93.69 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00129724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046222 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

