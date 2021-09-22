Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0003 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $143,280.77 and approximately $62,166.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.04 or 0.06936227 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00114913 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

