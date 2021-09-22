Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

MA opened at $337.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

