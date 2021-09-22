Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $339.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.00 and a 200-day moving average of $368.37. The company has a market capitalization of $335.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.