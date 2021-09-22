Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Match Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Match Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

MTCH stock opened at $151.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

