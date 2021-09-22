Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 8,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 464,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
