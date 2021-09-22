Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 8,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 464,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

