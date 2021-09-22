Matthew Neagle Sells 5,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

PRCH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 152.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 390,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

