Max Royde Acquires 25,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQGeo Group alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Max Royde purchased 50,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Max Royde purchased 23,130 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £28,218.60 ($36,867.78).

On Friday, July 23rd, Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Max Royde purchased 20,244 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £24,697.68 ($32,267.68).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Max Royde purchased 23,061 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £28,595.64 ($37,360.39).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Max Royde bought 16,037 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,725.51 ($25,771.51).

Shares of IQG opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.70. The company has a market cap of £74.51 million and a PE ratio of -15.85. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.