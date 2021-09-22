McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 206.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

