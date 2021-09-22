McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.3% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 274,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.